Excise Rawalpindi division collects over Rs2.442 billion; 52 percent of 2020-21 target

  • The Excise and Taxation office Rawalpindi sources informed APP that overall 52 percent target has been achieved during six months.
APP 14 Jan 2021

RAWALPINDI: Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi Division has collected over Rs2.442 billion revenue including property, motor, professional taxes, excise fee and entertainment duties in four districts of the division during six months of 2020-21 financial year.

According to details, provincial government had fixed over Rs4.714 billion revenue target for Rawalpindi division including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock districts for 2020-21 financial year.

The Excise and Taxation office Rawalpindi sources informed APP that overall 52 percent target has been achieved during six months.

The department succeeded to collect overall 52 percent revenue against the target including 63 percent of property tax, 55% of motor vehicle, 39% of excise, 35% of professional tax, 100% of entertainment and 82% of luxury houses tax during the period.

The department had earned over Rs 2.800 billion during this period of 2019-20 financial year, they added.

According to Assistance Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Rawalpindi Sohail Shahzad, the department on the directives of Director Rawalpindi Region had taken solid steps to facilitate the citizens.

He asked the citizens to get appointment before visiting Excise and Taxation (E&T) Office through Appointment Management System (AMS).

He said that the department had launched AMS through a mobile application (App) to prevent overcrowding in the office and ensure social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The application (excise appointment Punjab app) can be downloaded through Google play store or the department’s official website ttp://www.excise-punjab.gov.pk can be visited.

They will visit the designated office and meet the assigned official.

Talking to APP, Sohail Shahaz informed that on the directives of Director E&T Rawalpindi, all the E&T officials had been directed to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government and general instructions besides taking precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Excise Rawalpindi division collects over Rs2.442 billion; 52 percent of 2020-21 target

