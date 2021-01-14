ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rs 31,797.221 million released for NTDC/PEPCO projects so far

  • Government has also released a sum of Rs 44,072.529 million for various water resource projects under annual PSDP for fiscal year 2020-21 so far.
APP 14 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government has released funds amounting to Rs 31,797.221 million during the first half of the current fiscal year (July-December) to execute various projects of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21) against the total allocation of Rs 39,649.980 million.

According to the official data, the government has authorized/disbursed an amount of Rs 5,978.990 million as local component while Rs 25,818.231 million foreign component for the projects.

Meanwhile, the government has also released a sum of Rs 44,072.529 million for various water resource projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2020-21 so far.

According to the data of Planning Commission, an amount of Rs 81,250 million was allocated for various water resource sectors in the current fiscal year. Out of total allocation, domestic share was Rs 67,752 million while foreign component was estimated as 13,499 million. An amount of Rs 33,876 million was released from domestic share while Rs 10,196.529 million was received under foreign component so far. An amount of Rs 16,000 million has been allocated for Diamer Basha Dam (Dam Part), Rs 5,000 million for Diamer Basha dam Project (Land Acquisition and Re-settlement), Rs 1,443.324 million for Balochistan Effluent Disposal in to RBOD, Rs 1,968 million for construction of Basool dam, Rs 1,797 million for construction of Mangi dam, Rs 2000 million for construction of small storage dams (Sindh), Rs 1500 million for construction of 100 small dams in Balochistan, Rs 1,356.346 million for Darwat dam and Rs. 2000 million for Garuk Storage dam. A sum of Rs 7,000 million has been earmarked for Mohmand dam, Rs 3000 million for Nai Gaj Dam, Rs 2,500 million for Naulong Storage dam, Rs 1,500 million for Normal/Emergent Flood Programme and Rs 3000 million for construction of Winder dam. Similarly, Rs 2000 million has been allocated for Kachhi Canal Project (Remaining Works), Rs 500 million for construction of 100 dams in Balochistan and Rs 30 million for construction of Delay Action dam at Zarkhune (Quetta).

PSDP NTDC PEPCO

Rs 31,797.221 million released for NTDC/PEPCO projects so far

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian firing from across LoC

Vandalism at Hindu temple: 12 cops dismissed, 33 face one-year suspension over negligence

Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters