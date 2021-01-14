Rehman Malik, Cynthia D Ritchie withdraw cases against each other

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the petitions filed by US Blogger Cynthia D Ritchie and PPP leader Senator Rehman Malik to withdraw their cases against each other.

As per details, Justice Amir Farooq granted both the petitions.

Ritchie's legal representative Imran Feroz Malik said that his client had filed a miscellaneous petition to withdraw the case.

Meanwhile, Malik's lawyer also withdrew the petition against the US Blogger. The two had approached the court to file cases against each other last year.

Back in May, in a video broadcast live on Facebook, Ritchie had alleged that a senior PPP leader had raped her while two others had 'manhandled' her on a separate occasion.

She had claimed that the incidents occurred in 2011 during Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) tenure.

The US Blogger had further alleged that two other senior party leaders – Ex-Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani and a federal minister – had "physically manhandled" her when the latter "was staying the President House".