Trump condemns Capitol Hill violence in video that does not mention impeachment
14 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump released a video on Twitter on Wednesday evening where he did not mention impeachment at the same time House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was signing the article of impeachment against him that her chamber passed earlier in the day.
Instead Trump focused his remarks on the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, which ultimately led the House of Representatives to impeach him for incitement of insurrection, saying "I want to be very clear, I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement."
The article now will go to the Senate for an impeachment trial.
