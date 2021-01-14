ANL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.76%)
Markets

Indian shares edge lower as Infosys gives up gains after results

  • Shares of Infosys Ltd which rose over 6% this week in the run up to results till Wednesday, were down 2.6% in early trading.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched lower on Thursday, weighed down by Infosys as investors locked in some gains after the heavy weight posted December-quarter results, while they waited for more details on a major stimulus package in the United States.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.1% to 14,543 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.2% to 49,373.11 by 0346 GMT.

Shares of Infosys Ltd which rose over 6% this week in the run up to results till Wednesday, were down 2.6% in early trading.

Infosys Ltd, the country's second biggest software services firm by market value, on Wednesday raised its annual revenue growth forecast after a rise in Dec. quarter profit and revenue, while Wipro also reported an increase in consolidated net profit.

The Nifty IT index fell 1.6%.

Meanwhile, investors were looking out for details on a hefty COVID-19 relief package, which President-elect Joe Biden is due to unveil on Thursday.

