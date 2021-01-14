Business & Finance
Govt release over Rs 319bn under PSDP
- According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, the released funds include more than Rs 207 billion for federal ministries.
14 Jan 2021
The Federal Government has released Rs 319.56 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under current year's Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).
According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, the released funds include more than Rs 207 billion for federal ministries, Rs 87 billion for corporations, over Rs 25 billion for special areas, Rs 750 million for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority.
Similarly, Rs 55.2 billion have been earmarked for National Highway Authority, Rs 14 billion for Higher Education Commission, more than Rs 11 billion for Railways, and over seven billion rupees for National Health Services.
