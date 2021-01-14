ANL 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.87%)
Gold retreats as dollar, Treasury yields rebound

  • Investors will also be focused on further clues on the US monetary policy outlook when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell participates in a virtual event, due at 1730 GMT.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

Gold prices fell on Thursday as US Treasury yields and the dollar rebounded, while investors awaited details on incoming US President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus proposal. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,838.39 per ounce by 0317 GMT, while US gold futures slipped 0.9% to $1,838.90.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to hover near ten-month highs, also helping lift the dollar against rival currencies.

Markets are eyeing Biden's economic relief plan due later in the day and estimated to cost "trillions" of dollars in an effort to deliver immediate pandemic "rescue" efforts.

"Fiscal stimulus will help boost economic recovery, leading to rising real interest rates as well as bring up Fed's tapering hopes; on the flip side, it will also increase the inflation outlook," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

So, gold will be struggling around these price levels as the stimulus will have both positive and negative impacts on it, she added.

Investors will also be focused on further clues on the US monetary policy outlook when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell participates in a virtual event, due at 1730 GMT.

The Fed said on Wednesday the US economy was growing modestly, although the optimism was tempered due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

"I don't think the Fed is serious about tapering anytime soon, given the pandemic situation and fragile economic recovery, however, any hint about tapering maybe in the slightly longer horizon will trigger some jitters among gold traders," Yang said.

Silver rose 0.1% to $25.16 an ounce. Platinum climbed 0.4% to $1,098.34, while palladium eased 0.3% to $2,378.37.

