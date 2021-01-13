Pakistan
Double-digit LSM growth testament of PTI government efforts: Finance Minister
- The minister said that the LMS posted double-digit growth of 14.5% in November 2020 compared to November 2019.
13 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Wednesday that the accelerating Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) growth was a testament of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government's efforts to encourage industrialisation in the country and generate new employment opportunities for people.
In a tweet here, the minister said that the LMS posted double-digit growth of 14.5% in November 2020 compared to November 2019.
“Large scale manufacturing posted double-digit growth of 14.5% in Nov 2020 compared to Nov 2019. The accelerating LSM growth is a testament of PTI Govt's efforts to encourage industrialisation in the country & generate new employment opportunities for our people,” he tweeted.
Double-digit LSM growth testament of PTI government efforts: Finance Minister
