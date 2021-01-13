ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sudan says Ethiopia military aircraft entered its airspace

  • Ethiopia, for its part, said in mid-December that Sudanese military forces had "organised attacks... using heavy machine guns".
AFP 13 Jan 2021

KHARTOUM: Sudan said Wednesday an Ethiopian military aircraft entered its airspace in "a dangerous escalation" to a border dispute which saw deadly clashes in recent weeks.

Tensions have been running high between Khartoum and Addis Ababa over the Al-Fashaqa region, where Ethiopian farmers cultivate fertile land claimed by Sudan.

"In a dangerous and unjustified escalation, an Ethiopian military aircraft penetrated the Sudanese-Ethiopian borders," Sudan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

This "could have dangerous ramifications and cause more tension in the border region."

The ministry also warned Ethiopia against repeating "such hostilities".

An Ethiopian military spokesman, General Mohamed Tessema, told AFP he had no "tangible information" concerning Sudan's claim about the aircraft, but that the situation at the border was "normal" on Wednesday.

He referred AFP to the foreign ministry, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In December, Sudan accused Ethiopian "forces and militias" of ambushing Sudanese troops along the border, leaving four dead and more than 20 wounded.

Ethiopia, for its part, said in mid-December that Sudanese military forces had "organised attacks... using heavy machine guns".

On Tuesday, Addis Ababa claimed that Sudanese forces were pushing further into the border region and warned that while it "gives priority to peace", it has "its limit".

Khartoum on Tuesday accused Ethiopian armed men of killing six people including five women and a child on Monday in the area, calling it a "brutal aggression."

The two sides held border talks last month, and Sudan declared in late December that its army had restored control over all border territory that had been taken over by Ethiopian farmers.

Al-Fashaqa region -- which has seen sporadic clashes over the years -- borders Ethiopia's troubled Tigray region where deadly conflict erupted in November between Ethiopia's federal and Tigray's regional forces.

The fighting sent some 60,000 Ethiopian refugees into neighbouring Sudan.

The Sudanese-Ethiopian border dispute comes at a sensitive time between the two countries, who along with Egypt have recently hit another impasse in talks over the massive Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile River.

Sudan Ethiopia Ethiopia military aircraft

Sudan says Ethiopia military aircraft entered its airspace

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters