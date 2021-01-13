Govt taking steps to control inflation: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said the government is taking steps to control inflation and provide relief to the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition is using different tactics to get the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government but Prime Minister Imran Khan would not make any compromise on accountability of the corrupts.

He said the opposition's movement against the government has flopped.