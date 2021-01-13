ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Euro zone November industrial production better than expected

  • The European Union's statistics office, Eurostat, said industrial output in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 2.5% in November against October for a 0.6% year-on-year decline.
  • Industry continues to recover from the first wave, despite all of the second-wave problems that the economy is currently facing.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

BRUSSELS: Euro zone industrial production was much higher than expected in November, data showed on Wednesday, thanks to a rebound in the output of intermediate and capital goods that bode well for investment later in 2021.

The European Union's statistics office, Eurostat, said industrial output in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 2.5% in November against October for a 0.6% year-on-year decline.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a modest 0.2% monthly rise and a 3.3% annual fall, as the euro zone economy grapples with the second wave of the COVID-10 pandemic.

"Industry continues to recover from the first wave, despite all of the second-wave problems that the economy is currently facing. At the moment, production is less than one percent below pre-coronavirus levels, which is a remarkable feat in and of itself," said Bert Colijn, euro zone economist at ING bank.

"For now ... industry has turned out to be the euro zone's dark horse, cushioning the fourth-quarter blow from the second wave (of the COVID-19 pandemic) substantially," Colijn said.

Ireland was the clear outlier, with a 52.8% surge in industrial output in the month, which the Irish statistics office said was caused by revisions of seasonal adjustment models because of the COVID pandemic. Production also rose in Germany, but was down in France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

The better-than-expected result was mainly due to a 7.0% monthly increase in output of capital goods and a 1.5% monthly rise in intermediate goods, which helped offset falls in the production of energy and durable and non-durable consumer goods.

Also year-on-year, capital goods production rose 0.1% in November after an 8% year-on-year slump in October. Intermediate goods output was up 1.1% after a 0.9% fall in October.

Intermediate and capital goods often give early indications of investment trends.

"Especially encouraging was the strong surge in capital goods production ... While investment has been very weak over the course of 2020, this is an encouraging sign for the end-of-year performance," Colijn said.

industrial production eurozone economy euro zone Eurostat

Euro zone November industrial production better than expected

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters