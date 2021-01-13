ANL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.44%)
ASC 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.83%)
AVN 93.60 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (5.35%)
BOP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
BYCO 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.3%)
EPCL 49.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.04%)
FFBL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
FFL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
HASCOL 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HUBC 85.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
JSCL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.85%)
KAPCO 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.96%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.06%)
POWER 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.04%)
PPL 99.57 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.96%)
PRL 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
TRG 96.40 Increased By ▲ 8.30 (9.42%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (5.99%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,912 Increased By ▲ 36.33 (0.75%)
BR30 24,846 Increased By ▲ 247.88 (1.01%)
KSE100 46,253 Increased By ▲ 330.83 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,356 Increased By ▲ 143.67 (0.75%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea Dec jobs fall the most since 1999; 2020 unemployment at 19-year high

  • South Korean president last week pledged to expand support for those vulnerable to job insecurity, including temporary workers, daily labourers and youth.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

SEOUL: South Korea's unemployment rate surged to an 11-year high in December, while the number of employed plunged at the fastest rate in over two decades, as stringent COVID-19 curbs at home intensified pressure on businesses.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped to 4.6% in the final month of 2020, up from 4.1% in November and the worst since January 2010.

For the 2020 year it stood at 4.0%, the highest since 2001, data from the Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The data also showed the number of employed was 26.5 million in December, 628,000 fewer than a year earlier, marking the worst downturn since February 1999.

"Damages on retail, accommodation and restaurant businesses were the biggest strain for December figures," Statistics Korea official told Reuters.

Breakdowns showed workers at retailers, accommodation facilities and restaurants were the hardest hit last month, as the numbers of new jobs fell 511,000 from a year earlier.

Those at manufacturers also took a big hit with the number of new jobs falling 110,000 year-on-year.

South Korea raised its social distancing measures for the metropolitan Seoul area enforcing a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people and shutting most businesses including restaurants by 9 p.m, on Dec. 8.

The daily virus cases surged to a record level in late December, leading to more new restrictions, but that has slowed in recent days thanks to the nation's aggressive tracing and testing system.

South Korean president last week pledged to expand support for those vulnerable to job insecurity, including temporary workers, daily labourers and youth.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is set to shrink in 2020, the first contraction in 22 years, even as the government rolled out around 310 trillion won ($283.28 billion) worth of stimulus last year. Preliminary 2020 GDP data will be released later this month by the Bank of Korea.

south korea unemployment rate gdp Bank of Korea COVID19 South Korean President Moon Jae in new jobs

South Korea Dec jobs fall the most since 1999; 2020 unemployment at 19-year high

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters