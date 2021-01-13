ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.7%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.83%)
AVN 93.75 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.51%)
BOP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
BYCO 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.36%)
EPCL 49.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.46%)
FFL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
HASCOL 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HUBC 85.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.85%)
KAPCO 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.9%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.84%)
LOTCHEM 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.03%)
PAEL 41.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.89%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.51%)
POWER 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.55%)
PPL 99.60 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.99%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.27%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
TRG 96.65 Increased By ▲ 8.55 (9.7%)
UNITY 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.83%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,912 Increased By ▲ 36.33 (0.75%)
BR30 24,846 Increased By ▲ 247.88 (1.01%)
KSE100 46,253 Increased By ▲ 330.83 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,356 Increased By ▲ 143.67 (0.75%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei inches up on upbeat earnings from Yaskawa Electric

  • The market opened with a slight decline as the Japanese government plans to expand a state of emergency it declared for the Tokyo region last week to seven additional prefectures in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock average inched up on Wednesday, supported by positive outlook for corporate performance after Yaskawa Electric raised its forecast driven by demand in China.

Nikkei share average edged up 0.21% to 28,224.71 as of 0153 GMT, while the broader Topix inched up 0.02% to 1,857.53.

Electrical equipment maker Yaskawa Electric raised its operating profit forecast on Tuesday on healthy demand for chips and electronic components in China. Yaskawa gained 2.21%.

Other chip-related shares also gained, with Tokyo Electron jumping 3.97% and Advantest up 3.03%.

"Positive earnings results of Yaskawa Electric is one of the positive factors for Nikkei's gain today. They gave investors confidence for other companies' performance," said Hideyuki Suzuki, general manager for investment market research at SBI Securities.

"Although there are some uncertainties, such as the pandemic and developments in Washington, the market has been supported by solid demand for stocks."

The market opened with a slight decline as the Japanese government plans to expand a state of emergency it declared for the Tokyo region last week to seven additional prefectures in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In the United States, some investors are cautious due to developments in Washington after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol last week.

Seven & I Holdings fell 0.59% even despite a positive earnings outlook.

Toho Co, the film distributor of "Demon Slayer", fell 7.74%, becoming the largest loser on Topix index, even after it raised its profit forecast on a big hit of the animated film which shattered a box-office record.

China Tokyo stocks Tokyo Nikkei share COVID19 President Donald Trump tokyo stock midday Yaskawa Electric Demon Slayer Toho Co

Nikkei inches up on upbeat earnings from Yaskawa Electric

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters