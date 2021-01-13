World
US Republican Rep. Fred Upton will vote to impeach Trump
- Making the Michigan lawmaker the fourth Republican House member to announce they will vote to impeach.
13 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: US Representative Fred Upton will vote to impeach President Donald Trump, Upton spokesman Josh Paciorek said on Tuesday, making the Michigan lawmaker the fourth Republican House member to announce they will vote to impeach the president over the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters.
