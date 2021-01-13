ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
Indonesia president launches COVID-19 inoculation drive with Chinese vaccine

  • Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, was given an injection with the CoronaVac vaccine.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the country's first COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday, as the government launched an ambitious programme to inoculate 181.5 million people in the world's fourth most populous country.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, was given an injection with the CoronaVac vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech in the presidential palace in Jakarta.

China Joko Widodo Sinovac Biotech COVID 19 CoronaVaccine Indonesian President

