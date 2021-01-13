Markets
Hong Kong stocks flat at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index inched down 7.95 points to 28,268.80.
13 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks went into the break flat on Wednesday as hopes for another huge US stimulus were offset by profit-taking after a recent rally and concerns about rising virus infections.
