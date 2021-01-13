World
Britain records 1,243 new COVID-19 deaths, 45,533 new cases
13 Jan 2021
LONDON: Britain reported 1,243 new deaths within 28 days of positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, making it one of the most deadly days in the country's battle against the virus.
The government also reported 45,533 new cases.
