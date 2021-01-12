Chairman Senate visits Rehman’s Malik residence

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday visited the residence of Senator Rehman Malik Khokhar and offer condolence over the sad demise of Malik’s sister.

The Chairman condoled with Senator Rehman Malik and offered fateha for the departed soul, said a statement issued here.

Senators Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Naseebullah and Fida Muhammad and Mohsin Aziz were also accompanied with the Chairman.