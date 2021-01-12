British Airways announces suspension of flight operations to Lahore

British Airways has announced to suspend its flight operations to Lahore just after three months starting the direct flights to the provincial capital of Punjab.

The airline made the announcement in a tweet stating that it will suspend direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow from April 2021 due to a change in their summer schedule.

“We’ve made a number of changes to our summer schedule, and flights to Lahore will cease in April. Should this route suspension change it will be updated on BA.com,” the airlines wrote in a tweet.

The UK-based airline had stated direct flights to Lahore on October 14, 2020. The airline currently operates direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow four days a week.

The airline already flies every single day from Islamabad, connecting friends and family as well as business contacts.