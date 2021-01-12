Pakistan to continue reconciliation for Afghan peace: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quershi on Tuesday said Pakistan would continue its reconciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan with a strong belief that there was "no military solution to the conflict".

“A comprehensive political dialogue acceptable to the Afghan leadership is the only sustainable solution,” he said in a meeting with leader of Afghan Hezb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Karim Khalili, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit of Karim Khalili along with his delegation is part of Pakistan’s ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the peace process.

The Foreign Minister stressed that no other country desired peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan.

He termed as ‘welcoming’ the progress made so far in the inter-Afghan talks and also lauded the launch of second round of inter-Afghan talks in Doha.

He said the Afghan leadership had a rare opportunity to seize chance of peace in the region.

Qureshi said unfortunately, India was playing the role of spoiler in Afghanistan and mentioned that Pakistan had presented an irrefutable evidence before the world in this regard.

He said to facilitate the people of Afghanistan, Pakistan had introduced a new visa policy and was taking practical steps to promote bilateral trade.

He emphasized a speedy and dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees currently residing in Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process was being acknowledged by the international community.

"We believe that peace and stability in the region is linked to lasting peace in Afghanistan", he added.

Karim Khalili thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for the warm welcome and appreciated Pakistan's reconciliatory role in the Afghan peace process.

He also expressed gratitude to the leadership and people of Pakistan for hosting the Afghan refugees for decades.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and senior Foreign Ministry officials were present.