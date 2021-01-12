World
UK says will keep Magnitsky sanctions in reserve over China's Xinjiang
12 Jan 2021
LONDON: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that it would keep in reserve Magnitsky sanctions against China over allegations of forced labour in the country's Xinjiang region.
Raab said "on Magnitsky, we will keep that in reserve", after he announced new rules for companies to try to prevent goods from the region entering the supply chain.
Magnitsky sanctions are designed to deter and provide accountability for serious violations of human rights.
UK says will keep Magnitsky sanctions in reserve over China's Xinjiang
