Bribery claims: PM instructs authorities to make investigation report against Nawaz public

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued instructions to make public the investigation report on bribery claims against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, local media reported on Tuesday.

The premier issued the directives during the meeting of the cabinet regarding Broadsheet matter against Nawaz Sharif.

Imran Khan handed over the task to the information minister and directed to make investigation report public.

The head of Broadsheet, an asset recovery firm, claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif offered them a bribe to abandon the probe against his foreign assets.

Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Moussavi, in a YouTube interview, said the company had flatly refused the deal offered by a person claiming to be a nephew of Nawaz Sharif, in the year 2012, retorting that the Broadsheet did not negotiate with crooks.

He revealed that Sharif family has assets not only in the United Kingdom but across the globe.

Moussavi said the process of accountability is continuing, but after President Musharraf left office, his successors started hampering the process by not giving access to information and termination of Broadsheet’s contract.