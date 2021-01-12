Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will be visiting Pakistan on Wednesday on a two-day official visit.

This will be the first bilateral visit from Azerbaijan at FM level since 2010. Bayramov is visiting Pakistan on FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi's invitation. In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the two FM will hold delegation-level talks and review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

At the start of the new year, the visit will provide an opportunity to explore ways and means to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, FO said.

The two leaders will also discuss possibilities for enhanced collaboration in the fields of oil and gas, agriculture, railways and education. During his visit, Bayramov will also call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and meet other dignitaries.

"Azerbaijan is Pakistan’s long-standing friend and partner. The two countries are bound by an exemplary relationship anchored on common historic, religious and cultural links," FO said.

Azerbaijan in its capacity as the member of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has been steadfastly supporting the just and legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people, FO added.