Shehzad Arbab inaugurates the Automation of Performance Agreement Portal

  • Mr. Mohammad Shehzad Arbab, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment, inaugurated the 'Automation of Performance Agreement Certificate' portal at the National Information Technology Board (NITB) on the 11th of January 2021.
BR Web Desk Updated 12 Jan 2021
Source: National Information Technology Board (NITB)

Mr. Mohammad Shehzad Arbab, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment, inaugurated the 'Automation of Performance Agreement Certificate' portal, developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB) in Islamabad on the 11th of January 2021.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the CEO NITB Shabahat Ali Shah and senior officers of Establishment Division. The NITB team presented the digital portal to the audience and gave a detailed presentation on the features of the portal.

NITB developed this digital portal under the guidance of Mr. Shehzad Arbab to digitize recently signed performance agreements between the Prime Minister and the ministers. The purpose of the automation of performance agreements is to facilitate the ministries/divisions in the implementation of their quarterly and annual targets and make it easier to review their performance.

According to a recent tweet by Shehzad Arbab "the automation is aimed at digital transformation of the governance and ensuring transparency and fast public service delivery."

The ministries will regularly upload the status of their targets on the digital portal. The Prime Minister will also be able to monitor the progress of ministries through this portal. In addition to this, the Automation of performance agreements will also assist in digitizing the governance in the country.

The launching of digital portal for performance agreements was followed by the hands on training of the focal persons from all the ministries/divisions in the NITB lab.

