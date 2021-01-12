IPRI holds webinar to highlight the plight of Kashmiris in IIOJ&K

IPRI on Tuesday held a webinar where experts believed that Pakistan must built a front and create intellectual tools to highlight narrative of occupies Kashmiris internationally.

These views were expressed during a webinar titled “Marginalization of Kashmiris in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir” which was hosted by The Islamabad Policy Research Institute on 12 January.

The panel, featuring Sardar Masood Khan, Senator Javed Jabbar (retired), former Air Vice Marshal Shahzad Chaudhry and Mushaal Yaseen Malik, stressed upon the need of Kashmiri voice to be heard internationally.

The discussion started with India’s move that revoked article 370 and 35A.

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Masood Khan, stated that Indian military siege in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) is a crime against humanity.

“Thus with India stripping Kashmir off its special status, Muslims are being reduced to minority even in Muslim-majority constituencies,” he added.

Mushaal Yaseen Malik, who is the wife of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yaseen Malik, noted that the Indian public has access to IIOJK’s resources and land.

She further argued for the need to have lawfare, and strategic Kashmir policy.

Meanwhile, Shahzad Chaudhry mentioned the need to give proportionate response to India.

“Building on the recent India-China Ladakh crisis, he articulated the need for role of China in the Kashmir issue.”

Former Senator Javed Jabbar stressed upon the need for public advocacy and use of media to advance the Kashmiri narrative.

He further stated that Pakistan must build united front and create intellectual tools to get the Kashmiri voice across internationally.