Toyota halts some production lines in China due to chip shortage

  • Toyota said on Friday it would cut production of its Tundra pickup truck at its San Antonio plant in Texas.
Reuters 12 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp halted some of its production lines in China's Guangzhou City due to a shortage of semiconductors, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday, the latest case of shortages affecting the automobile industry.

Some production lines have been halted since Monday at GAC Toyota Motor Co, its joint venture with China's GAC Group, a Toyota spokeswoman said, without giving any indication of the timeframe for the disruption or the car models affected.

Toyota said on Friday it would cut production of its Tundra pickup truck at its San Antonio plant in Texas.

Car and electronic makers have been facing a global chip shortage as consumer demand rebounds from the coronavirus crisis, outstripping supply.

Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Nissan Motor Co Ltd have also said they would cut production this month due to a lack of semiconductors.

