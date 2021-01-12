Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Twitter has announced that it has suspended more than 70,000 accounts after the violence in Washington when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.

In a statement, Twitter said that given the violent events in Washington, DC last week and increased risk of harm, it began permanently suspending thousands of accounts.

"These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service," Twitter said.

QAnon conspiracies on social media claim that Trump is secretly is fighting a cabal of child-sex predators, among them prominent Democrats, figures in Hollywood and deep state allies, The Guardian reported.

Last week, Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building and delayed the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Five people died in the violence including one Capitol Police officer who was beaten as he tried to ward off the crowds.

Following the violence, Twitter and Facebook permanently suspended the accounts of Trump.