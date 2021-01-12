ANL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.57%)
ASC 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.89%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
AVN 88.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.2%)
DGKC 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.39%)
EPCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
FCCL 21.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (8.16%)
JSCL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.81%)
KAPCO 37.82 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.34%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
MLCF 43.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.37%)
PAEL 41.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
POWER 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
PPL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.9%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
PTC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.55%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.32%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,850 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (0.13%)
BR30 24,294 Increased By ▲ 27.09 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,748 Increased By ▲ 142.79 (0.31%)
KSE30 19,161 Increased By ▲ 64.45 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

  • "These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service," Twitter said.
  • Twitter has already permanently suspended Donald Trump's Twitter account.
Aisha Mahmood 12 Jan 2021

Twitter has announced that it has suspended more than 70,000 accounts after the violence in Washington when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.

In a statement, Twitter said that given the violent events in Washington, DC last week and increased risk of harm, it began permanently suspending thousands of accounts.

"These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service," Twitter said.

QAnon conspiracies on social media claim that Trump is secretly is fighting a cabal of child-sex predators, among them prominent Democrats, figures in Hollywood and deep state allies, The Guardian reported.

Last week, Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building and delayed the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Five people died in the violence including one Capitol Police officer who was beaten as he tried to ward off the crowds.

Following the violence, Twitter and Facebook permanently suspended the accounts of Trump.

Donald Trump Joe Biden Twitter US presidential election social media Twitter accounts US Capitol Trump protesters suspension QAnon content

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Vast informal sector majority affected by Covid-19: PBS

Conservative social network Parler sues Amazon over web shutdown

Removal of price disparity: Hafeez asks PBS to talk to provincial govts

Don’t drag armed forces into political matters: ISPR

COAS, ISI DG meet PM

Pakistan’s first instant digital payment system launched

Nepra too forms body to probe power breakdown

Cabinet to be briefed today

Discos sell-off, management contract process expedited

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters