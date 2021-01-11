PPP, PML-N deviate from 'charter of democracy' due to fear of defeat in Senate elections: Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) had deviated from the 'charter of democracy' due to fear of defeat in the Senate elections.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court after hearing the presidential reference regarding the Senate elections through open balloting, he said billions of rupees were being used in the Senate elections on the sale and purchase of votes.

He said steps were being taken to bring transparency into the electoral process and all other issues.

He said the PPP and PML-N always won the elections by rigging and using the money. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was given the world longest and biggest sit-in for bringing transparency and reforms in the elections system.

He said the prime minister had also expelled his own members of provincial assembly from the party due to corruption in the Senate elections.

Faisal Javed said opposition parties were opposing transparency in the Senate elections, adding that Senator Mian Raza Rabbani also opposed transparent elections process during today's Senate session.

He said transparent elections would not only the victory of any party but the whole Pakistan.