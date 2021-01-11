ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia to trial 'light' one-dose version of Sputnik jab

  • The country began vaccinations with Sputnik in early December even though it was still in its third phase of clinical trials.
AFP Updated 11 Jan 2021

MOSCOW: Russia will trial a one-dose version of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, officials said on Monday, as they aim to provide a stopgap solution for badly hit countries.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which financed the development of the two-dose Sputnik V jab, said it was also financing clinical trials of "Sputnik Light", a less effective single-dose version.

RDIF head Kirill Dmitriyev told journalists the "one-component" version of Sputnik V could be an "effective temporary solution" for countries facing a high caseload of coronavirus infections.

Russia in August registered Sputnik V -- named after the Soviet-era satellite -- months ahead of Western competitors and before the start of large-scale clinical trials.

The country began vaccinations with Sputnik in early December even though it was still in its third phase of clinical trials.

The rushed procedures raised concerns that the vaccine was part of Moscow's efforts to bolster its geopolitical influence.

The vaccine's developers boasted an efficacy of more than 90 percent and announced that over one billion doses of the vaccine had been pre-ordered worldwide.

In a December interview with state television, Dmitriyev said that the "light" version of the vaccine would be around 85 percent effective.

Earlier on Monday, the RDIF confirmed that more than 1.5 million people around the world had been inoculated with Sputnik V, without providing a breakdown of where the jab had been distributed.

Moscow has sent batches of its vaccine to Belarus, Serbia and Argentina where the jab was registered under an emergency use authorisation procedure.

The RDIF said in a statement on Monday that Palestinian authorities had also approved the vaccine for emergency use, with delivery planned for the first quarter of this year.

Coronavirus Sputnik V vaccine

Russia to trial 'light' one-dose version of Sputnik jab

No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR

PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters