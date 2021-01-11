ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC accepts singer Meesha Shafi's petition against LHC for hearing

  • Hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.
APP 11 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday accepted renowned singer Meesha Shafi's petitionagainst the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision in harassment case against singer Ali Zafar for preliminary hearing.

A three-member Supreme Court (SC) bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case and issued notices to respondents Ali Zafar and the Advocate General Punjab.

At the outset of hearing, the court directed the counsel for Ali Zafar to submit written response before next date of hearing.

The counsel for Meesha Shafi said that LHC in its decision had stated that there was no employer-employee relationship between the petitioner and the respondent.

He said that students at educational institutions were also harassed, and they were not employed by the educational institutions. Was harassment not to be prosecuted?” he argued.

He said that under the Harassment Act, a complainant did not have to be an employee to file a complaint against someone.

He said that the LHC and the provincial ombudsmen did not properly review the law.

The counsel for Ali Zafar said that the court should not look at the merits of the case. Federal Ombudsman and Lahore High Court dismissed Meesha Shafi's petition, he added.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the court was not deciding the case as it was just issuing notices to clarify the legal points.

The bench remarked that the points raised by the petitioner must be reviewed, and clubbed the case with the suo motu notice taken to define sexual harassment, also pending in the court.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

LHC Supreme Court Meesha Shafi Ali Zafar

SC accepts singer Meesha Shafi's petition against LHC for hearing

No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR

PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters