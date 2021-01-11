Israel announces the construction of additional housing in West Bank, days prior to Biden assuming office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz are advancing the construction of 850 Jewish housing units in the West Bank, days before President-elect Biden takes office.

The Israeli Supreme Planning Council is expected to advance construction of the housing units, which are currently in varying stages of approval - but a date for the approval has yet to be confirmed.

The Supreme Planning Council is expected to advance the construction of 100 housing units in Tal Menashe, which is on the Israeli side of the separation barrier, but it is located outside of the Green Line.

In addition, 500 housing units in Karnei Shomron, Beit El, Oranit, Givat Ze’ev and Itamar are expected to receive final approval at the meeting.

Furthermore, an additional 250 housing units that were built in Nofei Nechama will be legalised and become a neighbourhood within Rehelim.

In 2010, a serious diplomatic incident occurred when during a visit to Israel by Biden, then President Obama’s vice president, the District Planning and Building Committee approved construction of hundreds of homes in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ramat Shlomo.

The White House was furious over the move, which led to a long freeze on construction in East Jerusalem.