Technology

LG Display to Launch its Smallest OLED TV Panel

  • TV manufacturers can expect LG's smallest 42-inch panel to be available this year.
BR Web Desk 11 Jan 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

LG Display has announced plans to launch its smallest OLED TV panel yet. TV manufacturers can expect LG's smallest 42-inch panel to be available this year.

LG Display's recent lineup includes a 42-inch panel, which is the smallest TV-sized OLED launched by the company and a new 83-inch panel size with the Bravia lineup that Sony launched a few days ago, as reported by The Verge.

With OLED being an emerging display technology these days, Korea's LG is leading the way in OLED development and production to maintain its positions as the world's largest manufacturer and supplier of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display panels, OLEDs and flexible displays

Hence, in 2021, OLED TVs will be available in various sizes of 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, 83, and 88 inches. More specifically, the “next-generation” 77-inch panel by LG is expected to be around 20% more efficient, offering higher levels of brightness than before.

While the components manufacturer has not released any information about who would be selling a 42-inch OLED TV this year, it is expected that the larger company, LG Electronics, plans on launching its 2021 range of OLED TVs.

Technology LG Electronics electronics LG Display OLED Television innovation

