Jan 10, 2021
Pakistan

SC to hear renowned singer Meesha's petition in harassment case on Monday

  • A three-member bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will hear the appeal.
APP 10 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear on January 11 (Monday) an appeal filed by singer and actress Meesha Shafi against the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision in a case of sexual harassment allegedly by singer and actor Ali Zafar.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will hear the appeal.

Shafi's case against singer Ali Zafar was dismissed over technical grounds. Meesha Shafi had initially filed a complaint accusing Zafar of harassment with the provincial ombudsperson, who had rejected it on technical grounds saying that as she and Zafar "did not have an employer-employee relationship", the case could not be heard in that forum.

After her appeal was dismissed in October 2019, Shafi then appealed against the decision before the Punjab governor, whom her legal team considered the competent authority to review any decisions made by the ombudsperson.

However, the Punjab governor upheld the ombudsperson's decision in July 2018, dismissing her request on technical grounds. Shafi had subsequently approached the LHC to challenge the governor's decision. The LHC also upheld the Ombudsperson decision.

Ms Shafi challenged the LHC decision before the Supreme Court.

The singer on Sunday, took to Twitter and shared, “Tomorrow, the Supreme Court of Pakistan hears my appeal on whether I, a ‘self employed person’ have a right, as per the law, to be heard after being harassed and therefore expect justice on merit as an equal citizen. If ruled in my favour, this will be a landmark judgment in the history of Pakistan, determining those that are self employed, as having the same rights to complain and seek justice as any other.”

LHC Supreme Court Lahore High Court Meesha Shafi Ali Zafar

