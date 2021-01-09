Govt stands with bereaved families of slain miners: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Friday said the government was standing with the bereaved families of victims of the Mach Balochistan massacre in this difficult time.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent government was ready to give protection to Hazara community to refrain such untoward incident in future as the federal ministers had already visited Quetta in that regard.

He said that India was behind the Mach terror incident and also involved in proxy war in Pakistan to create issues of sectarianism.

The valiant armed forces had rendered supreme sacrifices in war against terror and also eliminated the menace of terrorism from the country, he added.

Replying to a question, he lauded the government in massively making legislation on various national issues in the Parliament to streamline the system to yield positive and desirous results.

The SAPM urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to sit with the government in the Parliament to resolve the national issues.