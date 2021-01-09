CCIR approves merger of NHA into NPHA

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) has approved the merger of the National Housing Authority into the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority under the Cabinet Division and for final approval, the summary has been sent to the Cabinet.

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood presided over the meeting of the CCIR.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, and Advisor to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain.

To make the working of the government expeditious and unconstrained, the committee also discussed and deliberated the amendments in certain Rules of Business in the meeting.

The chairman of the CCIR has remarked that the amendments to the Rules of Business are meant to end the red tapism and needless delays in working of the government.

The rules which were creating ambiguity in disposal of business of government are also being amended to bring in clarity, added the Chairman of the Committee, Shafqat Mahmood.

The committee after a painstaking discussion proposed that the autonomous bodies and companies will intimate the Ministry of Law about the hired lawyer or the firm to represent in the courts, and the Ministry of Law will give its input within 10 days to the former.

The meeting was adjourned till next Thursday.

