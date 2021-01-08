ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India's TCS sees strong year ahead as remote work drives cloud demand

  • The results kick off India's corporate earnings season for a seasonally weak quarter for the software industry.
  • We should be able to get back to our aspirational double-digit growth trajectory, both for the calendar year and financial year ahead.
Reuters 08 Jan 2021

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday reported higher December-quarter profit and predicted stronger growth ahead, as India's top IT firm benefits from greater demand for its cloud services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results kick off India's corporate earnings season for a seasonally weak quarter for the software industry, but one that was likely positive for software services exporters like TCS in 2020, thanks in part to the coronavirus crisis.

TCS and rivals Infosys and Wipro have been winning more large contracts from businesses that are investing in services such as cloud-computing and cyber-security to support their shift to remote work.

"We are now confident about the year ahead," TCS Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan said in a virtual press briefing.

"We should be able to get back to our aspirational double-digit growth trajectory, both for the calendar year and financial year ahead."

The outlook is in sharp contrast with TCS's results from last July, when clients across Europe and North America had cut back on IT spending as the still-unfolding health crisis battered the global economy.

The Mumbai-based company also said revenue from the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry, its top revenue contributor, jumped 7.6% year-over-year to 166.55 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) in the three months to Dec. 31, 2020.

The company's total contract value from the BFSI category and the North America region each hit all-time highs in the quarter, Gopinathan said.

While growth from North America and Europe was picking up, the United Kingdom's banking sector "continued to be a bit stressed," he added.

TCS's net profit jumped 7.2% to 87.01 billion rupees in the December quarter. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 84.01 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations grew 5.4% to 420.15 billion rupees.

Tata Consultancy Services TCS remote work drives

India's TCS sees strong year ahead as remote work drives cloud demand

Pakistan-US hold consultations over strategic defence dialogue: ISPR

Pakistan lifts all visa restrictions for Bangladesh citizens

Israeli tourists stealing from Dubai hotels: report

Qureshi phones Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts, appreciates 'successful' GCC summit

Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation

Pakistan to set up inter-faith harmony councils to resolve sectarian conflicts

Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters