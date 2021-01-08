Business & Finance
Commerzbank to write off 1.5bn euros in goodwill, increases risk provisions
- The charges will be taken for the 2020 financial year, the bank said. They suggest the bank will post a larger loss than analysts had been expecting.
- The bank said that the goodwill writedown was "due to deteriorating market parameters," including low interest rates in the euro area and Poland.
08 Jan 2021
FRANKFURT: said on Friday it would write off existing goodwill of 1.5 billion euros ($1.84 billion) and also increased its risk provisions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The bank is working on a strategy update under new leadership in an effort to improve profitability.
The German lender's chief executive, Manfred Knof, has warned that the bank "needs to undergo a fundamental transformation".
