Maryam slams PM over not visiting Hazara community

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to come to Quetta and show compassion to the Hazara community. She said the Hazaras should have the same sense of safety as other citizens of the state and it was the prime minister's responsibility to share their grief.

While addressing the Hazara sit-in in Quetta, Maryam offered her heartfelt condolences on the passing of their loved ones. Maryam said she had brought special wishes from Nawaz Sharif and that the whole nation stands with them at this difficult time.

The PML-N leader said poor miners were slaughtered in Mach, the Hazara community has been restricted and no longer enjoys freedom of movement.

She slammed the prime minister for not visiting the community and said he was more worried about the criticism he would face after coming here than his responsibility to console the grieving Hazaras.

Maryam said she has been told that until the prime minister arrives, the protestors will not bury the bodies. "Is the ego of the prime minister more important than the martyrs", she asked.

She said the prime minister will have to come and agree to the protesters' fair demands.