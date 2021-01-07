World
'Archaic' US electoral system does not meet democratic standards: Russia
- Maria said the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump was "an internal US affair" but that blame rested with the US system.
07 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russia said Thursday that an "archaic" US electoral system that does not meet democratic standards and the politicisation of the media were to blame for American divisions and unrest in Washington.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump was "an internal US affair" but that blame rested with the US system.
"The electoral system in the United States is archaic, it does not meed modern democratic standards, creating opportunities for numerous violations, and the American media have become an instrument of political struggle," Zakharova told Russian news agencies.
"This is largely the reason for the split in society now observed in the United States."
PM Khan lauds Pakistani exporters, as India, Bangladesh struggle continue
'Archaic' US electoral system does not meet democratic standards: Russia
Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on power
Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of 'Fatah-1' rocket system: ISPR
Congress reconvenes to certify Biden's win after a day of violence and rioting
Machh incident: Protests, sit-ins by Hazara community cripple routine life in Karachi
Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules
Pakistan welcomes second round of Afghan peace talks
Pro-Trump protestors storm US Capitol building
Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources
Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol
ECC moves to help industries get cheap raw material
Read more stories
Comments