ATC acquits Uzair Baloch in two cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch in two criminal cases over lack of evidence.

As per details, the court accepted the application moved by Baloch, seeking his acquittal in the two cases related to attempt to murder and police encounter.

The cases were registered in at Kalakot and Chakiwara police stations.

The court granted Uzair Baloch’s plea for acquittal after prosecution failed to present evidence against the accused.

Uzair has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war. He was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016.

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage. The Army handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020 after three years.