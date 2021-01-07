ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
France condemns 'serious attack on democracy' in US

  • "The violence against American institutions are a serious attack on democracy. I condemn it," Le Drian tweeted.
AFP 07 Jan 2021

PARIS: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned "a serious attack on democracy" in the United States, where supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.

"The violence against American institutions are a serious attack on democracy. I condemn it," Le Drian tweeted.

"The will and the votes of the American people must be respected."

