World
France condemns 'serious attack on democracy' in US
- "The violence against American institutions are a serious attack on democracy. I condemn it," Le Drian tweeted.
07 Jan 2021
PARIS: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned "a serious attack on democracy" in the United States, where supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.
"The violence against American institutions are a serious attack on democracy. I condemn it," Le Drian tweeted.
"The will and the votes of the American people must be respected."
Pro-Trump protestors storm US Capitol building
France condemns 'serious attack on democracy' in US
ECC moves to help industries get cheap raw material
Jewellers, accountants, developers/builders: Certain officials empowered to monitor and document
FBR estimates Rs1trn revenue loss
Rising pension spending: SBP calls for systemic reforms
Alibaba plans $5bn bond amid regulatory scrutiny
Ogra opposes proposal to grant flare gas-based CNG licences
GSA with SSGCL: KE team in Islamabad
Base tariffs of Discos: Govt in a catch-22 situation
Karachi: Several roads blocked as protests continue for 2nd day
‘Please bury your loved ones,’ PM asks Hazara protesters
Read more stories
Comments