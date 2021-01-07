ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM briefed about ‘no one goes to sleep hungry’ plan

APP Updated 07 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the success of Ehsaas’ “Koyee Bhuka Naa Soyai” Programme would be a model not only in Pakistan but the whole world.

He called for comprehensive planning to introduce such a system which ensures direct and easy reach to the deserving.

The Prime Minister was presiding over a briefing meeting about the measures for Ehsaas “Koyee Bhuka Naa Soyai” Programme.

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Sania Nishter briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the project.

The Prime Minister was told that as per his vision, the provision of meals would be ensured through Ehsaas under a coordinated strategy after the identification of areas facing the danger of food shortage.

Imran Khan while appreciating proposals of providing food to deserving people stressed to ensure on priority basis the identification of such areas where people were deprived of two-time meals due to economic hardships.

Dr Sania Nishter also briefed the Prime Minister about Ehsaas Donar Management System under which besides the receipts of donations at individual and institutional levels, the donors would also be able to get the details of expenditures through digitalized and automated system.

The Prime Minister was told that after the completion of preparatory work, this programme will be launched by the end of first quarter of current year.—APP

PM briefed about ‘no one goes to sleep hungry’ plan

ECC moves to help industries get cheap raw material

Jewellers, accountants, developers/builders: Certain officials empowered to monitor and document

FBR estimates Rs1trn revenue loss

Rising pension spending: SBP calls for systemic reforms

Alibaba plans $5bn bond amid regulatory scrutiny

Ogra opposes proposal to grant flare gas-based CNG licences

GSA with SSGCL: KE team in Islamabad

Base tariffs of Discos: Govt in a catch-22 situation

Karachi: Several roads blocked as protests continue for 2nd day

‘Please bury your loved ones,’ PM asks Hazara protesters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.