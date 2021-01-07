ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soyabean futures soar to fresh high

Reuters 07 Jan 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soyabean futures roared higher on Tuesday, touching a fresh 6-1/2-year peak on a mix of fund-driven technical buying and worries about South American supplies, analysts said.

CBOT March soyabeans settled up 34 cents at $13.47 per bushel, paring gains after reaching $13.73-1/4, the highest price on a continuous chart of the most-active soyabean contract since June 2014. Chart-based buying accelerated Tuesday after the March contract pushed above Monday’s high of $13.49-1/2. CBOT March soyameal ended up $8.10 at $431.80 per short ton and March soyaoil rose 1.47 cents to settle at 43.60 cents per pound.

Positioning noted ahead of the US Department of Agriculture’s Jan. 12 supply/demand reports, which will offer updated estimates of US and South American crop production and export forecasts.

soyabean

CBOT soyabean futures soar to fresh high

ECC moves to help industries get cheap raw material

Jewellers, accountants, developers/builders: Certain officials empowered to monitor and document

FBR estimates Rs1trn revenue loss

Rising pension spending: SBP calls for systemic reforms

Alibaba plans $5bn bond amid regulatory scrutiny

Ogra opposes proposal to grant flare gas-based CNG licences

GSA with SSGCL: KE team in Islamabad

Base tariffs of Discos: Govt in a catch-22 situation

Karachi: Several roads blocked as protests continue for 2nd day

‘Please bury your loved ones,’ PM asks Hazara protesters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.