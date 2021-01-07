Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).
07 Jan 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
734,761,270 410,499,033 28,062,745,173 14,450,260,706
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,023,086,975 (1,802,145,680) 220,941,295
Local Individuals 21,719,306,436 (21,694,513,573) 24,792,862
Local Corporates 9,800,670,212 (10,046,404,369) (245,734,157)
===============================================================================
