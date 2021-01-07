KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 734,761,270 410,499,033 28,062,745,173 14,450,260,706 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,023,086,975 (1,802,145,680) 220,941,295 Local Individuals 21,719,306,436 (21,694,513,573) 24,792,862 Local Corporates 9,800,670,212 (10,046,404,369) (245,734,157) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021