ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDM should sit with govt to resolve national issues in Parliament: Ali Nawaz

  • The PDM should play a constructive role by highlighting genuine issues of the common man instead of doing politics on roads, he added.
APP Updated 07 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to sit with the government in the Parliament to resolve the national issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was ready to initiate dialogue with the opposition parties in larger national interest.

The PDM should play a constructive role by highlighting genuine issues of the common man instead of doing politics on roads, he added.

He said the parliamentarians of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) would not resign from the assembles and they would contest in the upcoming Senate elections and bye-polls. He expressed hope the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would clinch the majority seats in Senate elections.

Replying to a question, he said the government was ready to give protection to Hazara community to refrain such untoward incident in future.

India was involved in proxy war in Pakistan, he claimed.

PPP Ali Nawaz Awan PDM parliament Capital Development Authority Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Hazara community

PDM should sit with govt to resolve national issues in Parliament: Ali Nawaz

'We will not take it any more,' Trump says as anti-Biden protesters storm U.S. Capitol grounds

Mob comes after another top Pakistani professional with questionable allegations

US Senate Election: Democratic candidates Warnock and Ossoff win Georgia run-off election

Senate polls: SC issues written order into presidential reference

Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon

WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals

Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine

Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters