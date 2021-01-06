Sudan signs Abraham Accord, paving the way for normalization of ties with Israel

Sudan has signed the Abraham Accords with the United States, paving the way for the African nation to normalize ties with Israel.

On Wednesday, in a statement from the Office of Sudanese Prime Minister, it was revealed that Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari signed the accord alongside U.S Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The recent deals, negotiated by the United States, between Arab countries and Israel have been seen as a major foreign policy achievement by the Trump Administration.

The signing came just two months after President Trump announced that Sudan will begin normalizing ties with Tel Aviv - with Sudan now being eligible to foreign aid from international donor agencies, and enhanced economic support.

It can be observed that these diplomatic agreements have been done with countries that are not in Israel's immediate geographical proximity; and have served to isolate and weaken the Palestinian cause.