World
Moderna vaccine expected to work against British variant
- The CBG said the European Commission was expected to give the final stamp of approval to the Moderna jab on Wednesday.
06 Jan 2021
AMSTERDAM: The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna is expected to also be effective against the new variant of coronavirus detected in Britain, the Dutch national drugs authority CBG said on Wednesday.
The CBG said the European Commission was expected to give the final stamp of approval to the Moderna jab on Wednesday, after the European Medicines Authority had given its approval earlier in the day.
