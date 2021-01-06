300 percent mangroves increased in Pakistan during 1990: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said on Wednesday that mangroves covered an area of 477 square km in 1990 in Pakistan and have now expanded to cover 1,463 square km.This is a 300 per cent increase.

In a video message the SAPM here said, Pakistan was the only country which had immense production of mangroves than any other country.

He said 95 percent of mangrove forests in the country were in the Indus delta in Sindh.

He said WWF, IUCN and Sindh government had played pivotal role in increasing mangroves in the country. Adding that ,"We would increase one billion mangroves under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project."

The recent study also mentioned that mangrove forests were one of the most productive ecosystems on earth. They were not only useful for climate change mitigation and adaptation but also act as natural fortresses. Mangroves were also proven to protect against tsunamis and cyclones, he added.