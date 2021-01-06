PSX turns around, gains 502 points to close at 45,153 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Wednesday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 502.99 points, with positive change of 1.13 percent, closing at 45,153.42 points against 44,650.43 points on the last working day.

A total 664,538,172 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 582,367,875 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs24.696 billion against Rs24.235 billion previous day.

As many as 417 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 232 of them recorded gain and 168 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Byco Petroleum with a volume of 97,627,500 shares and price per share of Rs 8.79, Pak Refinery with a volume of 87,254,000 and price per share of Rs24.40 and Kot Addu Power with a volume of 31,110,500 and price per share of Rs33.78.

Pak Tobacco recorded maximum increase of Rs99.98 per share, closing at Rs1699.98 whereas Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs51 per share, closing at Rs9850.

Tandlianwala Sugar witnessed maximum decrease of Rs13.52per share, closing at Rs166.86 Shezan International shares decreased by Rs12 per share closing at Rs336.