Work underway for provision of 4G services in GB: Syed Amin Ul Haque

  • He asked CM GB to identify important tourist points in Northern Areas so that broadband services could be started there.
APP 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday said that under Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Pakistan, broadband services will be provided across the country.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Khalid Khurshid who called him, said a news release.

During the meeting matters related to provision of broadband services in GB, and IT parks were discussed.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that work was underway for the provision of 4G services in Gilgit Baltistan. “Arrangements are in final stage for the provision of telephone, internet and cable service under triple bundle services in GB”, he added.

He asked CM GB to identify important tourist points in Northern Areas so that broadband services could be started there to facilitate tourists and for the promotion of tourism.

He said that work is going on the project for upgrading the of 2G towers for providing 4G services on Karakarum highway and its surrounding areas.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid lauded the steps and performance of Ministry of IT & Telecom under the supervision of Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque.

Meanwhile, GB Minister for Planning & Development and Information Fateh Ullah Khan called on Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque.

Matters related to digitalization and e-governance were discussed during the meeting.

